S&P, Dow, Nasdaq trim earlier gains after weak home sales data

Wall Street's major indices opened higher on Friday as buying interest picked up, but quickly trimmed gains after existing home sales data came in weaker than expected.

The S&P 500 (SP500) climbed 0.22%, the Dow (DJI) gained 0.43% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) inched 0.01% higher.

But the indices were on track to post weekly losses as hawkish comments from Federal Reserve speakers dented sentiment this week. This followed a notable rally last week as cooler-than-expected inflation data prompted buying.

"The Fed is clearly concerned that 'dovish pivot' speculation could be undermining its tightening efforts, which could explain why it's being so steadfast in its hawkish message," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst, OANDA.

On the economic data front, Oct. existing home sales fell more than expected amid higher mortgage rates. Leading indicators in Oct. also dropped more than expected, suggesting the economy is possibly in a recession.

"Mortgage rates pointed to another leg down in housing demand and limited inventories are preventing prices from slowing more quickly. This imbalance can't persist indefinitely, but it will probably still take a while for the market to bottom out," said Jefferies analyst Thomas Simons.

Of the 11 S&P 500 sectors, 10 were trading in the green, led by utilities and healthcare stocks. The only exception was the Energy index, which fell 1.7% on weaker oil prices.

Rates also inched up after St. Louis Fed President Jim Bullard's comments on Thursday indicated that more hikes were needed - more than the market is pricing in - to get to restrictive levels.

The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) rose 3 bps to 3.80%, while the 2-year yield (US2Y) was up 2 bps at 4.47%.

Among active stocks, Farfetch stock slumped after cutting forecasts, while Ross Stores soared after it reported a big earnings beat and bullish guidance.