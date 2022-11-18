Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) stock was largely flat on Friday after FQ4 results beat estimates and the company provided outlook for fiscal 2023.

Net loss widened to -$51.12M, compared to -$41.24M in FQ4 2021.

Total revenues grew +51% Y/Y to $57.31M. The company said total orders received were $62.1M, compared to $45.2M for the same period in fiscal 2021.

Research and development expenses were $29.6M, compared to $19.4M in FQ4 2021.

"In fiscal 2022, we reported quarter after quarter of record revenue in a climate of macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty, while also laying the foundation for growth in 2023 and beyond," said Twist Co-founder and CEO Emily Leproust.

Outlook:

FQ1: For the FQ1 of fiscal year 2023, the company expects revenue to be about $54M; consensus $56.69M.

For the full fiscal year 2023 the company expects revenue to be between $261M and $269M; consensus $265.22M.

SynBio revenue is expected to be in the range of $104M to $106M, while NGS revenue is anticipated between $120M and $123M. Biopharma revenue is expected to be in the range of $37M and $40M.

"The Factory of the Future is on track to ship products in January 2023 and we plan to launch our first DNA data storage solution as an early access offering in late calendar 2023. In NGS, we expect to gain market share and expand in areas that require deep sequencing such as MRD and liquid biopsy. In addition, we're integrating Twist Boston with our Biopharma offerings to provide customers with a portfolio of services across discovery methods," Leproust added.

Fiscal 2024 Outlook: Revenue is expected to be ~$350M; consensus $331.33M.