LyondellBasell to build advanced plastic recycling plant in Germany

Nov. 18, 2022 11:17 AM ETLyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Plastic Resin Pellets

MiguelMalo/iStock via Getty Images

LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) said Friday it will move forward in building an advanced recycling plant at its Wesseling, Germany, site to convert pre-treated plastic waste into feedstock for new plastic production.

The plant will have a capacity of 50K metric tons/year of new plastic production to be used in applications such as food packaging and healthcare products.

The company expects to make a final investment decision on the MoReTec advanced recycling plant by the end of next year with a planned start-up by year-end 2025.

