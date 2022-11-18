LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) said Friday it will move forward in building an advanced recycling plant at its Wesseling, Germany, site to convert pre-treated plastic waste into feedstock for new plastic production.

The plant will have a capacity of 50K metric tons/year of new plastic production to be used in applications such as food packaging and healthcare products.

The company expects to make a final investment decision on the MoReTec advanced recycling plant by the end of next year with a planned start-up by year-end 2025.

