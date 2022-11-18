The Federal Communications Commission has released an early version of its new National Broadband Map - a way to provide location-level information about broadband services available in the United States.

That's a step up from previous approaches relying on census blocks, the FCC says. And it launches a process of public access and improvement before the map goes to production.

For now, users will be able to search their address and directly challenge with one click the information about services that fixed Internet providers are reporting as available, showing offerings from not only leading cablecos including Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Charter (NASDAQ:CHTR) and Altice USA (ATUS) but also satellite technologies from providers like Hughes (SATS), Starlink (SPACE) and Viasat (VSAT).

Users will also be able to view mobile wireless coverage reported by service providers including AT&T (NYSE:T), Verizon (VZ), and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS).

“Today is an important milestone in our effort to help everyone, everywhere get specific information about what broadband options are available for their homes, and pinpointing places in the country where communities do not have the service they need,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.

It's the latest of a small rush of developments at the commission regarding broadband. The FCC also launched an updated version of its Speed Test App. And it's unveiled new rules requiring providers to display simple information labels about their services - akin to the FDA's standard nutrition-facts labels on food products, but titled "Broadband Facts" - to enable easier comparison shopping.

AT&T (T) reacted to the new broadband map with support: "Knowing exactly where broadband is and, importantly, where it is not, is critical to successfully bridging the digital divide. ... We know this is not a 'one and done' effort and we will continue to work with the Commission at each stage of this process to ensure the maps have the most accurate view of broadband availability.”