Clearfield jumps 27% after Q4 earnings beat, 2023 outlook above consensus
Nov. 18, 2022 11:24 AM ETCLFDBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Clearfield (CLFD) shares rallies 26.8% on Q4 estimates beat, increased organic net sales which was due to higher demand of its products across their core end markets.
- Backlog currently stands at an unprecedented $165M, including $4M from Nestor Cables, with roughly two thirds of that total scheduled for customer deployments in the next two quarters.
- The Co.’s pipeline and outlook remain strong and there continues to be uncertainty that it expect will be most prevalent in the 2H 2023 regarding the availability of labor necessary for its customers to build their networks.
- Also, the Co. will continue to build capacity and expect to reduce its order backlog and as a result the lead-time associated with their product lines.
- Outlook: The Co. introduces fiscal 2023 net sales guidance to a range of $380M to $393M vs. consensus of $299.48M, representing 40% to 45% growth over record fiscal year 2022.
- “In terms of our balance sheet, we had $2.4M in capital expenditures in the quarter to support increased capacity and new facility-built outs and our inventory balance increased from $69M to $82M in the fourth quarter due to the acquisition of Nestor.” said Dan Herzog, CFO.
- Q4 2022 Earnings Call Presentation
- Previously: Clearfield GAAP EPS of $1.22 beats by $0.36, revenue of $95.0M beats by $23.58M (Nov. 17)
Comments