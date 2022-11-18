Sen. Sanders likely to head Senate health committee - Endpoints News
Nov. 18, 2022 12:20 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE), MRK, AMGN, LLYBMY, REGNBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor16 Comments
- Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is likely to take over as chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee when the new Congress is sworn in.
- Current chair Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) said she wants a leadership position on another committee.
- Due to seniority, Sanders would be the likely senator to become chair, and Sanders' Communications Director Mike Casca told Endpoints News he intends to take the helm.
- "As chairman of the committee, he will focus on universal health care, lowering the cost of prescription drugs, increasing access to higher education, and protecting workers’ rights on the job," Casca told the health news site.
- Sanders is widely known for his criticism of the pharmaceutical industry.
- Selected major pharma companies: Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Merck (NYSE:MRK), Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN).
- In 2021, he introduced three pieces of legislation focused on lowering drug prices.
- Dear Readers: We recognize that politics often intersect with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.
Comments (16)