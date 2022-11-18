Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 21st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.84 (-24.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.1B (+4.8% Y/Y).

The company lowered its fiscal year earnings and revenue forecast at the close of its second quarter, with the midpoint of its earning outlook implying a 27% decline from a year ago.

In the aftermath of the forecast downgrade, analysts raised concerns over slowing growth and several made downgrades. JMP Securities analyst Patrick Walravens warned overall revenue results are getting worse, and Citi analyst Tyler Radke said the company appears to be "stuck in the waiting room".

Argus analyst Joseph Bonner, in his downgrade, said "the former pandemic star has fallen to Earth" and has been "battered" by recent selloffs in the tech sector and broader market. Shares have fallen nearly -56% YTD.

A recent SA contributor analysis noted Zoom (ZM) still "enjoys enterprise demand tailwinds from the remote-in-person hybrid work style", but demand remains slow in the post-pandemic environment.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 23 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 21 downward.

Over the last 2 years, ZM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.