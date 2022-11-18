J. M. Smucker Q2 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 18, 2022 11:58 AM ETThe J. M. Smucker Company (SJM)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, November 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.19 (-9.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.17B (+5.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SJM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.
