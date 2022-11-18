Zepp Health Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 18, 2022 11:59 AM ETZepp Health Corporation (ZEPP)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.05 (-66.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $192.32M (-22.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ZEPP has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
