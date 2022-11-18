Agilent Technologies Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 18, 2022 5:35 PM ETAgilent Technologies, Inc. (A)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, November 21st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.39 (+14.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.76B (+6.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, A has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward.
