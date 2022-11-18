Dell Technologies Q3 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 18, 2022 5:35 PM ETDell Technologies Inc. (DELL)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 21st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.61 (-32.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $24.61B (-13.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DELL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.
