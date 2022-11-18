Enanta Pharma Q4 2022 Earnings Preview

Nov. 18, 2022 5:35 PM ETEnanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ENTA)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Enanta Pharma (NASDAQ:ENTA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, November 21st, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.35 (-10.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $22.86M (-3.1% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 1 year, ENTA has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.

