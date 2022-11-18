Italian court rejects Google appeal over fine, accepts plea from Apple: report
Nov. 18, 2022 12:05 PM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGL, AAPLBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- An Italian court rejected Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) appeal on Friday but accepted Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) after the two tech giants tried to reverse a decision by the country's antitrust regulator to fine the pair, Reuters reported.
- The fines, totaling $10.36M or 10B Euros, were levied on the duo by the Italian Competition Authority after the regulator found that the companies did not provide "clear and immediate information" on how they collect and use data and who is able to access certain services.
- Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) shares declined fractionally in mid-day trading on Friday, while Apple (AAPL) saw modest gains.
