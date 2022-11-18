Generac said to expect stalled growth from lack of people to install generators

Generac Holdings (NYSE:GNRC) has worked through supply-chain bottlenecks that hampered output of its backup generators, but still needs more dealers and electricians to install them. The constraint comes as precautionary power outages in California and catastrophes such as Hurricane Ian leave people without electricity.

The company added 300 independent electrical contractors in North America to bring the total to 8,500 by the end of the third quarter. Generac doesn’t have plans to hire dealers and installers directly in a company-owned work force, Aaron Jagdfeld, CEO of the company, told The Wall Street Journal.

He said sales during the first half of next year will be lower as dealers work to catch up on installation backlogs before increasing their inventories of generators, the newspaper reported on Friday.

During its quarterly earnings call with analysts this month, he discussed the difficulties with finding contractors with enough capacity to install and maintain generators for homeowners.

“The ability of installing contractors to fully service the demand for backup power from homeowners continues to be constrained by labor availability, permitting in utility-related delays, and shortages in certain materials needed to complete an installation,” Jagdfeld said.

Generac’s (GNRC) sales last year jumped 50% to $3.7 billion, but that yearly growth rate slowed to 32% during the first nine months of 2022. The lower growth led the company this fall to cut its guidance for yearly growth from a range of 36%-40% to 22%-24%.

“The flaw in the model here was that we modeled unconstrained installation bandwidth and that actually was not how it played out,” Jagfeld said in the quarterly call. “I've seen probably six of these cycles in the past, and successively as we kind of hit our peak rate with new output levels, we had never seen the installation bandwidth be a barrier.”

The company expects to see stronger growth as 2023 progresses into its second half, but those gains won't be enough to lift full-year results, he said.

Generac's (GNRC) stock surged in 2020 and 2021 as consumers ordered backup generators during the pandemic, but has dropped since last year's peak. Its shares were down 71% this year through Nov. 17, compared with a 13% decline for the Standard & Poor's 400 midcap index (SP400).

Seeking Alpha contributor Juxtaposed Ideas has a Hold rating on Generac (GNRC) because of concerns about the economy and legal disputes between Generac and solar company Pink Energy, which last month filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection. Columnist Logan Calhoun rates Generac (GNRC) as a Buy on the growth prospects for electrical infrastructure.