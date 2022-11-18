Gannett launches new round of layoffs in news

Nov. 18, 2022 12:07 PM ETGannett Co., Inc. (GCI)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

  • Gannett (NYSE:GCI) has announced another round of layoffs for its news team as it struggles with managing costs in a slowing economy.
  • The company is starting the new rounds Dec. 1-2, said Henry Faure Walker (president of Gannett's UK arm Newsquest, overseeing U.S. operations on an interim basis) - and it will touch about 6% of an estimated staff of 3,440 in News.
  • While we have taken several steps already, we must enter the new year in a stronger economic position, and the reality is that our News cost base is currently too high for the revenues it generates," Walker said in a news staff memo. "Regretfully, this means we will be implementing further reductions.
  • Non-payroll savings have also been targeted, he says, and "similar actions are being taken in other divisions across our organization."
  • The company had launched a series of austerity measures a month ago, including a hiring freeze, "voluntary severance," suspending matches to retirement plans, and mandatory time off.

Comments

