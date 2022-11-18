Despite a holiday-shortened Thanksgiving week, the list of companies reporting their quarterly results remains stuffed with well-known names.

Apropos of Black Friday week, a slew of reports is due out from apparel retailers like Urban Outfitters (URBN), Nordstrom (JWN), Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), and American Eagle Outfitters (AEO). Additionally, the retail sector will also see reports from the likes of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL), Dollar Tree (DLTR), Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) and Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS).

Elsewhere, financial figures will also come out from names like Dell Technologies (DELL), Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM), HP Inc. (HPQ), Baidu (BIDU), Campbell Soup (CPB) and JM Smucker (SJM).

Below is a curated list of earnings due in the week of November 21 to November 25:

Monday, November 21

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies (DELL) is due to post its fiscal year 2023 third quarter results after the market close on Monday. While shares of the Texas-based technology firm have declined about 25% year to date, the stock has marked an over-20% rebound in the month ahead of the expected results, carried higher by a broader market rally.

Meanwhile, the Steve Cohen-led Point 72 Asset Management was revealed to have taken a sizable stake in the company in recently released 13-F filings. Also, shortly before the quarterly, report Dell disclosed a $1B settlement it reached in a class action lawsuit against it over its return to a public company.

In terms of Wall Street sentiment, Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi advised clients ahead of reports from both Dell and HP (HPQ) that he believes consensus estimates for the PC industry are too high for 2023 and may threaten guidance.

Consensus EPS Estimates: $1.61

Consensus Revenue Estimates: $24.62B

Earnings Insight: Dell Technologies has beaten EPS and revenue estimates in 7 of the past 8 quarters.

Also reporting: Niu Technologies (NIU), JM Smucker (SJM), and Agilent Technologies (A)

Tuesday, November 22

Zoom Video (ZM)

Video conference platform Zoom Video Communications (ZM) is due to post its earnings results after the bell on Tuesday. While the stock saw a stunning surge amidst the COVID pandemic to a height of over $550 per share, shares have declined over 80% from that peak into late 2022.

Argus analyst Joseph Bonner told clients "the former pandemic star has fallen to Earth" in a note ahead of the quarterly report. Wall Street consensus estimates and ratings have fallen sharply alongside the stock’s drop as well, according to Seeking Alpha surveys. Consensus EPS and revenue expectations for the upcoming quarterly report have been cut 23 and 21 times in the past 90 days. Meanwhile, the consensus rating on the stock fell to Hold at the close of the second quarter.

Consensus EPS Estimates: $0.84

Consensus Revenue Estimates: $1.10B

Earnings Insight: Zoom has exceeded EPS expectations in 8 consecutive quarters, missing revenue estimates just once in that timeframe.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co. (BBY) is due to report its fiscal 2023 Q3 earnings results before the bell on Tuesday. Shares of the Minnesota-based electronics retailer have been nearly halved in the past year.

The retailer extended losses shortly before the report after warnings from competitors like Target (TGT) on holiday sales. At the same time, a Census Bureau retail sales report reflected declining consumer appetite for electronics and appliances.

Consensus EPS Estimates; $1.02

Consensus Revenue Estimates: $10.31B

Earnings Insight: Best Buy (BBY) has beaten EPS estimates in 8 consecutive quarters, missing revenue expectations twice in that span.

Also reporting: Medtronic (MDT), Campbell Soup (CPB), Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS), Baidu (BIDU), HP Inc. (HPQ), VMWare (VMW), Dollar Tree (DLTR), Jack in the Box (JACK), and Analog Devices (ADI).

Wednesday, November 23

Deere & Company ( NYSE: DE

Deere & Company (DE) rounds out the shortened week of earnings reports with its quarterly update on Wednesday morning. The Illinois-based industrial company’s stock has significantly outperformed in 2022, rising over 17% in contrast to a 17% decline for the S&P 500.

Shortly before the results, the company said it would reshore manufacture of harvesters to Louisiana from China. It also received a positive outlook on its credit rating from Moody’s based upon “strong price realization.”

Consensus EPS Estimates: $7.12

Consensus Revenue Estimates: $13.46B

Earnings Insight: Deere has run past EPS and revenue estimates in 6 of the past 8 quarters.

Weekly Sector Focus: Apparel retail

Last week saw a busy stretch for retail earnings. The results included financial figures from Kohl’s (KSS), The Gap (GPS), TJX Companies (TJX), Macy’s (M) and Ross Stores (ROST). Next week, investors will receive more updates from apparel retailers and department store chains.

In the slate of earnings thus far, results have been mixed. While Ross Stores (ROST), The Gap (GPS), and Macy’s (M) each exceeded expectations and raised aspects of their guidance into the holiday shopping season, TJX Companies (TJX) trimmed its revenue guidance with commentary more akin to warnings from Target (TGT). Meanwhile, Kohl’s (KSS) pulled its guidance altogether, citing macro uncertainty and a CEO transition. Finally, Foot Locker (FL) added to optimism on Friday after crushing earnings estimates in the first call helmed by new CEO Mary Dillon.

According to Bloomberg Intelligence “disciplined inventory management and elevation in flagships and online” business were key differentiating factors in winners and losers in the busy retail earnings week that was.

In the week of Black Friday, reports from apparel retailers Urban Outfitters (URBN), Nordstrom (JWN), Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), and American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) are all expected. Additionally, Burlington Stores (BURL) will post results, rounding out off-price apparel leaders after dichotomous reports from TJX and Ross Stores in the week prior.

Thursday, November 24

Thanksgiving Day

Friday, November 25

Black Friday. Stock trading will close at 1pm ET.