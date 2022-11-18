Freeport LNG said Friday it aims to restart production at its natural gas export plant in Texas in mid-December, as proposed remedial work activities needed for a safe restart of initial operations have been submitted to relevant regulatory agencies.

The company said reconstruction work necessary to begin initial operations, including utilization of all three liquefaction trains, two LNG storage tanks and one dock, is ~90% complete, with all reconstruction work expected to be completed by the end of November.

Freeport LNG anticipates ~2B cf/day of production will be achieved in January 2023 before full production is expected to begin in March 2023, as it ramps up each of its three trains in sequential order and the loading dock is returned to service.

Nymex natural gas (NG1:COM) for December delivery initially popped higher on the news before turning lower, currently -1.3% at $6.284/MMBtu.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:UNG), (UGAZF), (DGAZ), (BOIL), (KOLD), (UNL), (FCG)

Speculation on Freeport LNG's restart has weighed on U.S. natural gas prices in recent weeks and added volatility to the global LNG supply outlook for winter.

Federal pipeline safety regulators released a consultant's report this week that blamed inadequate operating and testing procedures, as well as human error and fatigue, for the June explosion that shut the Freeport plant.