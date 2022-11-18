UGI flexes strong results beat in a tough market backdrop, shares up
- Shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI) rise as much as 4.6% in midday trading on Friday after the company reported an easy fiscal 2022 results beat.
- UGI on Thursday after the bell posted FY Non-GAAP EPS of $2.90 ahead of consensus by 6 cents and revenue of $10.11B (+35.7% Y/Y) topped estimates by $2.03B. FY EBIT came in at $1.17B vs $1.13B last year.
- UGI issued new fiscal 2023 adjusted EPS forecast which ranged from $2.85 - $3.15 per diluted share, and the company continues to hope for 6% - 10% EPS growth and 4% dividend growth in the long term.
- Revenue breakdown: AmeriGas Propane $2.9B (+12.6% Y/Y), UGI International $3.7B (+39% Y/Y), Midstream and Marketing $2.3B (+65.4% Y/Y), Utilities $1.6B (+50.1% Y/Y).
- Commenting on results, the company's CEO claimed if "extreme market conditions" had not negatively impacted the European energy marketing business, the company would have delivered results within its original fiscal 2022 forecast.
- UGI had forecasted FY 2022 EPS range much higher at $3.05 - $3.25 when it reported fiscal 2021 results last year, but slashed those expectations in its Q2 2022, succumbing to macroeconomic headwinds, inflationary pressures and geopolitical tensions.
- The company last month sold its UK energy marketing business to British gas for an undisclosed amount, and plans to close the sale of French marketing business in Q1 2023. It also anticipates exiting the energy marketing operations in Belgium and the Netherlands.
- "We view fiscal 2023 as a year where we will be strengthening our platform, with focus on enhancing the performance of AmeriGas to drive long-term EPS and market share growth, as we navigate sustained inflationary pressures." - President and CEO Roger Perreault
- UGI stock down 20.2% this year as of last close.
