Golub Capital BDC FQ4 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 20, 2022 5:35 PM ETGolub Capital BDC (GBDC)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Monday, November 21st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.30 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $111.39M (+37.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GBDC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
