Globally listed ETFs attracted over $100B of investor capital in October

Globally listed exchange traded funds garnered more than $100B of investor capital over the course of October, according to data compiled by ETFGI, an independent research firm.

The worldwide ETF network cumulatively attracted $116.12B in October, which brought the year-to-date total inflows to $708.37B. Additionally, total assets invested in the global ETF sphere ballooned by 6.2%, reaching $8.87T at the end of October. This compared to a figure of $8.35T at the end of September.

The inflows also marked the 41st straight month of monthly inflows for globally listed ETFs.

Inside of the U.S., the 10-exchange traded fund inflow leaders together accumulated $41.84B and were led by benchmark S&P 500 mirroring funds. A group of fixed income ETFs also featured prominently. See below a breakdown of the top 10 U.S. ETF inflow leaders for October:

No.10: SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) +$2.18B.

No. 9: iShares MBS ETF (MBB) +$2.24B.

No. 8: WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR) +$2.29B.

No. 7: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) +$3.10B.

No. 6: SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)+$3.14B

No. 5: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) +$3.44B.

No. 4: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) +$3.48B

No. 3: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) +$3.65B.

No. 2: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) +$4.39B.

No.1: SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) +13.93B.

In other ETF flow news, the investment community pumped more than $14B into fund assets on the week ending Nov. 16.