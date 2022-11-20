Urban Outfitters Q3 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 20, 2022 5:35 PM ETUrban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 21st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.42 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.16B (+2.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, URBN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward.
- Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Urban Outfitters: A Good Valuation And The Chart Shows Vital Signs, But Still Too Early
Comments