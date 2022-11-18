Keysight rises on Q4 earnings beat, sees Q1 result above estimates

Nov. 18, 2022 12:50 PM ETKeysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

  • Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) is trading ~2% higher after the company posted better-than-expected Q4 result, helped by higher growth in Electronic Industrial Solutions Group unit.
  • The company also forecast Q1 revenue and profit above estimates. It sees first quarter 2023 revenue to be in the range of $1.36B to $1.38B, above estimates of $1.35B and Non-GAAP earnings per share to be in the range of $1.81 to $1.87 vs $1.82 consensus.
  • Electronic Industrial Solutions Group rose 20% Y/Y to $451M, helped by energy technologies, general electronics, and semiconductor solutions.
  • Communications Solutions Group grew 8% Y/Y to $992M, helped by 5G platform strength, continued O-RAN adoption, and investment in 800G and 1.6 Terabit R&D, as well as spectrum operations, cybersecurity, space, and satellite solutions.
  • Revenue rose 11.6% Y/Y to $1.44B, beat by $40M. While, Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.14 beats by $0.15.
