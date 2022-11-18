StealthGas Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 18, 2022 12:54 PM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- StealthGas (GASS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.02 (-60.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $30.2M (-19.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GASS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
Comments