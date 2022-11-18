Jacobs Engineering Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 18, 2022 12:54 PM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Jacobs Engineering (J) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, November 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.77 (+12.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.85B (+6.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, J has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.
