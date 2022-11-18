China's antitrust regulator is said to have rejected Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) request to have its planned $69 billion purchase of Activision (NASDAQ:ATVI) reviewed under a "simplified" filing.

China's State Administration for Market Regulation, or SAMR, is said to have rejected the request, according to traders, who cited two separate reports that were circulating on Friday.

The news comes as regulators around the world have been scrutinizing the mega video gaming transaction. Earlier this month the European Commission opened an in-depth investigation into the deal on fears that the combination may "significantly reduce competition."

The latest report also follows Blizzard Entertainment (ATVI) saying earlier this week that it will be suspending most Blizzard game services in mainland China due to the expiration of the current licensing agreements with NetEase (NTES) in January.

Activision (ATVI) CEO Bobby Kotick recently said its planned $69B sale to Microsoft (MSFT) remains on track to close in the quarter ending in June.

Activision (ATVI) received an upgrade from MKM Partners on Tuesday, as the investment firm said the stock of the video game publisher is "severely discounting" the improvement in fundamentals.