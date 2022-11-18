Enel weighing $5B sale of Peru operations - report

Nov. 18, 2022 2:12 PM ETEnel SpA (ENLAY)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Enel X electric charging station

Cineberg/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Enel (OTCPK:ENLAY) is considering a sale of its operations in Peru as it seeks ways to cut debt and finance new investments, Bloomberg reported Friday.

The potential asset sale, which could be valued at ~$5B, has drawn preliminary interest from strategic suitors and investment funds and could be announced next week at the presentations of the company's 2023-25 business plan, according to the report.

Enel's (OTCPK:ENLAY) EBITDA in Peru totaled €465M in the first nine months of the year, less than 4% of the Italian utility's ~€12.4B total.

Enel (OTCPK:ENLAY) unveiled plans Thursday to build a massive solar PV panel manufacturing factory that would be among the first to produce solar cells in the U.S.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.