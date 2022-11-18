Enel (OTCPK:ENLAY) is considering a sale of its operations in Peru as it seeks ways to cut debt and finance new investments, Bloomberg reported Friday.

The potential asset sale, which could be valued at ~$5B, has drawn preliminary interest from strategic suitors and investment funds and could be announced next week at the presentations of the company's 2023-25 business plan, according to the report.

Enel's (OTCPK:ENLAY) EBITDA in Peru totaled €465M in the first nine months of the year, less than 4% of the Italian utility's ~€12.4B total.

Enel (OTCPK:ENLAY) unveiled plans Thursday to build a massive solar PV panel manufacturing factory that would be among the first to produce solar cells in the U.S.