Hot Stocks: ROST rises on earnings; WSM drops; DKNG climbs on analyst comment; ISEE surges

Amid a mixed performance for the major U.S. equity averages, Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) represented a standout gainer in midday trading on Friday. Shares of the retailer received a boost from Street-topping earnings news.

DraftKing (DKNG) also pushed higher, bolstered by an upbeat analyst comment. At the same time, IVERIC bio (ISEE) expanded its value by about a quarter on a positive regulatory development.

Looking at the downside, Williams-Sonoma (WSM) represented a notable decliner after it missed expectations with its latest earnings figure and pulled its longer-term forecast.

Gainers

Ross Stores (ROST) rallied in the wake of its quarterly report, jumping about 10% after the retailer posted its better-than-expected Q3 results. Revenue was flat with last year at $4.57B, topping projections by $200M.

ROST also raised its full-year forecast. The company now sees earnings for the year of $4.21-$4.34, up from its previous target range of $3.84-$4.12.

Elsewhere, DraftKing (DKNG) edged higher on a positive analyst comment and progress on launching gambling in Maryland. Piper Sandler initiated coverage of the online sports betting platform with an Overweight rating, citing an attractive entry point.

Meanwhile, DKNG also revealed that it plans to launch its online sportsbook in Maryland on Nov. 23.

IVERIC bio (ISEE) represented another standout gainer in midday trading. Shares soared 25% after the company received a breakthrough therapy designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its Zimura product for the treatment of geographic atrophy.

Decliner

Earnings news sent Williams-Sonoma (WSM) lower. Shares retreated almost 8% after the company issued disappointing earnings and declined to give a longer-term forecast.

The retailer reported Q3 non-GAAP EPS of $3.72, missing projections by $0.02. Looking ahead, the company reiterated its 2022 guidance but did not reaffirm its guidance through 2024, noting macro uncertainty.

To keep up with Wall Street's biggest winners and losers throughout the session, head over to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.