QIWI plc GAAP EPS of $1.24, revenue of $225.6M
Nov. 18, 2022 1:59 PM ETQIWI plc (QIWI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- QIWI plc press release (NASDAQ:QIWI): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.24.
- Revenue of $225.6M (+39.8% Y/Y).
- As a result of the positive operating leverage effect Adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 4.7 ppts YoY to 64.4%.
- Adjusted Net Profit margin increased by 11.6 ppts YoY to 53.8% driven by the foreign exchange gain partially offset by the higher income tax expense.
- Due to the persisting level of uncertainty and market volatility, we have decided to extend our abstaining from providing guidance on both short- and medium-term perspective.
