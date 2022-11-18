QIWI plc GAAP EPS of $1.24, revenue of $225.6M

Nov. 18, 2022 1:59 PM ETQIWI plc (QIWI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • QIWI plc press release (NASDAQ:QIWI): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.24.
  • Revenue of $225.6M (+39.8% Y/Y).
  • As a result of the positive operating leverage effect Adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 4.7 ppts YoY to 64.4%.
  • Adjusted Net Profit margin increased by 11.6 ppts YoY to 53.8% driven by the foreign exchange gain partially offset by the higher income tax expense.
  • Due to the persisting level of uncertainty and market volatility, we have decided to extend our abstaining from providing guidance on both short- and medium-term perspective.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.