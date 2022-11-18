Avadel Pharmaceuticals jumps on patent decision in dispute with Jazz Pharma

Nov. 18, 2022 2:01 PM ETAvadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL), JAZZBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

IP, Intellectual Property Patent Concept

Olivier Le Moal

  • Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) soared 17% after a court ruled on a patent dispute with Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) related to narcolepsy therapy Xyrem.
  • "The court will adopt the parties agreed-upon construction of claim term ``by about 4 to about 6 hours" and construe the disputed claim terms as described above," according to a court ruling
  • Last Friday Avadel (AVDL) jumped 29% as a Needham analyst noted that recent comments made by the Federal Trade Commission could lead to a speedier approval for its lead asset Lumryz in the U.S. The FDA has already granted tentative approval for Lumryz to treat excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

  • However, the company has yet to receive the final approval amid a patent dispute with Jazz Pharma (JAZZ) which offers the rival therapy Xyrem. The issue relates to U.S. patent No. 8731963 (REMS Patent), listed in the FDA’s Orange Book.

