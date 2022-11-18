Avadel Pharmaceuticals jumps on patent decision in dispute with Jazz Pharma
Nov. 18, 2022 2:01 PM ETAvadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL), JAZZBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) soared 17% after a court ruled on a patent dispute with Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) related to narcolepsy therapy Xyrem.
- "The court will adopt the parties agreed-upon construction of claim term ``by about 4 to about 6 hours" and construe the disputed claim terms as described above," according to a court ruling
- Last Friday Avadel (AVDL) jumped 29% as a Needham analyst noted that recent comments made by the Federal Trade Commission could lead to a speedier approval for its lead asset Lumryz in the U.S. The FDA has already granted tentative approval for Lumryz to treat excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.
However, the company has yet to receive the final approval amid a patent dispute with Jazz Pharma (JAZZ) which offers the rival therapy Xyrem. The issue relates to U.S. patent No. 8731963 (REMS Patent), listed in the FDA’s Orange Book.
