The Gap (NYSE:GPS) did not manage to encourage unanimous enthusiasm on Wall Street after exceeding earnings expectations on Thursday evening.

Namely, Baird analyst Mark Altschwager advised caution on taking the latest earnings result as a buy signal. He noted that low expectations supported the strong gain for the stock, rather than a true course correction for the retailer.

“The sales/margin/earnings recovery picture remains very cloudy,” Altschwager said. “We're holding our $0.75 EPS estimate for F2023 and we see a path to better over time, but near $14, we have a hard time making a compelling valuation argument for shares near-term.”

As such, he maintained a Hold-equivalent rating and trimmed EBIT estimates for the fourth quarter. Still, he raised his price target to $14 from a prior $12.

Shares of The Gap rose 5.54% on Friday, extending an over 30% run for the San Francisco-based retailer’s stock in the past month. Despite the drive higher as of late, the stock remains over 45% depressed from November 2021 levels.

