China-focused AGBA Group stock rallies as high as 74% in wake of SPAC merger

China-focused AGBA Group (AGBA) shares shot up as high as 74% on Friday, four days after SPAC AGBA merged with financial services group TAG Holdings.

Shares of AGBA opened at $4.50, reaching a high of $7.83 midday. The stock recently changed hands at $6.25 at around 2:30 p.m. ET, up 38% from Thursday's close of $4.50.

The companies announced completion of the merger on Nov. 14. Shares of the combined company made their market debut on Nov. 15, closing at $5 per share. AGBA shareholders approved the deal on Nov. 11.

TAG and AGBA announced plans to merge in November 2021, through a deal that estimated the enterprise value of the combined company at $555M.