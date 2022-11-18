Tegna sale to Standard General approved by Team Telecom
Nov. 18, 2022 2:46 PM ETTEGNA Inc. (TGNA)APOBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- TV broadcaster Tegna's(NYSE:TGNA) planned sale to Standard General was approved by Team Telecom.
- The Team Telecom approval was listed in a filing with a Federal Communications Commission on Friday.
- The disclosure comes after CTFN and Dealreporter said Tuesday that a formal announcement of Team Telecom was expected to this week.
- While the Team Telecom approval is important, investors are mainly concerned about DOJ and FCC approval of the deal.
- Tegna (TGNA) in late February agreed to be sold to Standard General for $24/share in cash.
Comments (1)