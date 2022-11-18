Tegna sale to Standard General approved by Team Telecom

Nov. 18, 2022 2:46 PM ETTEGNA Inc. (TGNA)APOBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment

TEGNA office building in Tysons Corner, Virginia, USA.

JHVEPhoto

  • TV broadcaster Tegna's(NYSE:TGNA) planned sale to Standard General was approved by Team Telecom.
  • The Team Telecom approval was listed in a filing with a Federal Communications Commission on Friday.
  • The disclosure comes after CTFN and Dealreporter said Tuesday that a formal announcement of Team Telecom was expected to this week.
  • While the Team Telecom approval is important, investors are mainly concerned about DOJ and FCC approval of the deal.
  • Tegna (TGNA) in late February agreed to be sold to Standard General for $24/share in cash.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.