Next week's shortened holiday schedule may bring lower trading volumes. Still, there will be plenty of catalysts during the next several days.

Earnings will remain a key driver, with names like Dell Technologies (DELL) and Zoom Video Communications (ZM) set to report their quarterly results. Investors not wanting to be overly leveraged to the financial figures can still play the releases through ETFs.

Aside from earnings, Black Friday will be on investors’ minds as well, putting a focus on retail ETFs.

ETFs attached to Dell

Dell Technologies (DELL) is set to post its fiscal year 2023 third quarter results on Monday after the closing bell. The consensus estimates call for DELL to report EPS of $1.61 and revenue of $24.62B.

The stock is attached to 144 different exchange traded funds. Here are some of the funds with the largest exposure to the PC and tech stalwart: IQ U.S. Mid Cap R&D Leaders ETF (MRND), SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (SEIV), Pacer U.S. Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ), Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (WLDR), and the First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (FXL).

ETFs attached to Zoom

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) is another stock that will deliver earnings next week. ZM will post its earnings results after the close on Tuesday

Analysts are looking for the online video conferencing platform to deliver EPS of $0.84 and revenue of $1.10B. ZM is held by 174 ETFs but at the top of the list are two of Cathie Wood’s popular actively managed innovation funds, ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW).

Other ETFs to watch: Global X Education ETF (EDUT), Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU), ProShares NASDAQ-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (QQQA).

Black Friday-Related ETFs

Thanksgiving will cut into next week's trading scheduling, closing the U.S. market on Thursday and leading to a shortened session on Friday. The last day of the week also represents the traditional holiday season with Black Friday.

As retailers across the world look to capitalize on the busy consumer spending day, attention will turn to big-name retailers like Amazon (AMZN), Walmart (WMT), Macy’s (M) and BestBuy (BBY).

Meanwhile, ETFs tied to the sector could see action as well, with data about the Black Friday results likely trickling in over the following weekend.

ETFs to watch: SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT), VanEck Retail ETF (RTH), Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY), ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN), and the Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares (RETL).