Iron ore futures wrapped up their third straight weekly rise Friday, as top steel producer China's latest moves to shore up its economy, including easing strict COVID-19 restrictions, have brightened demand prospects.

Analysts say China's stimulus policies have pushed up price expectations for iron ore, and a policy adviser to the People's Bank of China said the country should set its economic growth target no lower than 5% for 2023.

According to Reuters, the most-traded January iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange (SCO:COM) ended daytime trading +3.3% at 753.50 yuan/metric ton ($105.76) after reaching its best level since August 1 at 757.50 yuan/ton.

Benchmark December iron ore on the Singapore Exchange reportedly was +2.1% at $98.95/ton.

Potentially relevant tickers include (NYSE:BHP), (NYSE:RIO), (NYSE:VALE), (OTCQX:FSUMF)

Anticipating a "softer landing" for China's troubled property sector, analysts at ANZ raised the forecast for China's 2023 steel production to 1.05B metric tons from 1.01B tons and sees the iron market remaining in deficit.

Despite the current outbreak of COVID-19 infections, Dalian iron ore has rallied nearly 20% this month after a rout in October.