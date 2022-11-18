Ranger Oil gains after report of potential sale process

  • Ranger Oil Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCC) rose 4% after a report that the South Texas oil and gas producer is exploring strategic alternatives.
  • Ranger is using an advisor to see if potential buyers are interested, according to a Reuters report.
  • Ranger Oil, which operates in the Eagle Ford shale basin, has market cap of $1.7 billion. Ranger Oil (ROCC) shares have climbed 57% this year. ROCC short interest is 13.5%.
  • A potential sale comes after Marathon Oil (MRO) earlier this month agreed to acquire assets from the Eagle Ford shale in south Texas from Ensign Natural Resources for $3 billion.
  • In August Devon Energy (DVN) agreed to purchase Eagle Ford shale operator Validus Energy for $1.8B in cash.

