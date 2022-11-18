Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) +2.2% in Friday's trading, powering higher after earlier losses as Piper Sandler downgraded shares to Neutral from Overweight with a $133 price target, slashed from $228, seeing the company as "less growthy and more levered" following the Howden acquisition.

Howden's product lines fit into Chart's (GTLS) strategy, "however, the balance sheet along with the structure of the convertible preferred overshadow the industrial logic," Piper's Luke Lemoine wrote.

The market has taken the stock aggressively lower, "and with a more levered balance sheet for an industrial headed into a probable recession, we get the sentiment especially when [free cash flow] is the debt repayment plan and there's hasn't been much FCF as of late," according to Lemoine.

Aside from the dominant offshore drillers in the space, Piper analysts cite Helix Energy Solutions (HLX), Expro Group (XPRO) and TechnipFMC (FTI) as their preferred picks.

Also troubled by the Howden acquisition, Wells Fargo downgraded Chart Industries (GTLS) earlier this week.