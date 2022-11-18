Anheuser-Busch gains on Friday despite Qatar World Cup stadium beer ban

Nov. 18, 2022 4:03 PM ET

An eleventh hour decision to deny alcohol sales to fans in the stands of World Cup matches did not appear to sour the market’s view of Anheuser Busch (BUD) on Friday.

According to FIFA, Qatari authorities moved to restrict the sale of alcoholic beverages to specific points, while also allocating specific zones for overly intoxicated attendees to sober up. Previous agreements had allowed beer sales at stadiums within “stadium compounds”, but restricted drinking at seats.

“Following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the FIFA Fan Festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, removing sales points of beer from Qatar’s FIFA World Cup 2022 stadium perimeters,” FIFA said in a statement. “There is no impact to the sale of Bud Zero which will remain available at all Qatar’s World Cup stadiums.”

The move to restrict sales comes only two days prior to the first kickoff and threatens the brewer’s $75M sponsorship of the tournament.

Shares of the Belgium-based brewery giant nonetheless rose 0.94% on Friday.

Comments (3)

