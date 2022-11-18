Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq finish with slight gains, closing out an uncertain week

The major U.S. equity averages bounced around through an uncertain session on Friday, continuing a meandering performance that has marked the last several days. The Dow and S&P 500 recorded mild gains, while the Nasdaq managed to scramble into positive territory in the final moments of trading.

The Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) recorded a fractional gain, the S&P 500 (SP500) ended +0.5% and the Dow (DJI) finished +0.6%.

The Nasdaq posted losses through most of the day but rallied into positive territory just before the close. The index eked out a gain of 1.10 points to finish at 11,146.06. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones climbed 199.37 points to finish at 33,745.69 and the S&P 500 advanced 18.78 points to end at 3,965.34.

Nine of the 11 S&P sectors finished the session higher. Utilities led the pack, climbing by 2%. Energy and Communication Services recorded modest declines.

"The market has been moving up since the October 13 lows, such impetus boosted further by the gap up on November 10. Today was an important options expiry date; investors’ position closing, and subsequent dealer rebalancing, was a key factor in index movements," Cestrian Capital Research's Alex King told Seeking Alpha.

King added: "The market first feinted bullish - up big in pre-market trading – then head-faked bearish - into the red during the day - and eventually finished with a green close on all the major indices. We believe this is a bullish setup into next week’s holiday-shortened and enlivened trading sessions."

After a sharp rally last week, stocks basically treaded water through the past several days. Investors lacked conviction headed into next week's holiday-shortened schedule, which will likely feature low volume and limited participation.

The major averages spiked last week following the release of cooler-than-expected inflation figures, which raised hope that the Federal Reserve could moderate its aggressive rate-hiking campaign sooner than previously thought. However, this view was undermined a bit recently by comments from Fed officials, especially St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who said on Thursday that more rate hikes were needed to reach restrictive levels.

"Bullard unleashed a flurry of hawkish views, which didn't get a warm reception in the markets initially. But they did rebound so it seems investors are still taking them with a pinch of salt," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst, OANDA.

"The Fed is clearly concerned that 'dovish pivot' speculation could be undermining its tightening efforts, which could explain why it's being so steadfast in its hawkish message," he added.

Turning to the bond market, yields pushed higher. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) climbed 5 basis points to 3.82%, while the 2-year yield (US2Y) rose about 7 basis points to reach 4.53%.

In the latest economic update, the National Association of Realtors released its latest monthly data on existing home sales. The measure of sales of previously owned homes fell more than expected in October, hurt by higher mortgage rates. The figure dropped 5.9% for the month.

"Mortgage rates pointed to another leg down in housing demand and limited inventories are preventing prices from slowing more quickly. This imbalance can't persist indefinitely, but it will probably still take a while for the market to bottom out," said Jefferies analyst Thomas Simons.

Among active stocks, Foot Locker rallied after the shoe retailer reported Street-beating quarterly results and issued a raised forecast.