SPAC Cartesian Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:GLBL) shareholders have approved its planned merger with investment firms Tiedemann Group and Alvarium Investments.

The combined company will be called Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings. The deal is expected to close on or about Jan. 3, with shares trading on Nasdaq under the symbol GLBL beginning around Jan. 4.

Alvarium is a provider of investment advisory, merchant banking and family office services for families, foundations and institutions. The firm operates in 10 countries.

Teidemann operates through two units. Teidemann Advisory offers wealth management and investment advisory services to families, trusts, foundations and endowments. TIG Advisors is engaged in alternative asset management.

Cartesian Growth is backed by private equity firm Cartesian Capital Group. The SPAC held its initial public offering in February 2021, raising $345M.