Why did StoneCo stock surge today? Strong Q3 earnings, sees Q4 growth
Nov. 18, 2022 4:21 PM ETSTNEBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- StoneCo (STNE) stock surged 16% in Friday trading after the Brazilian fintech company posted better-than-expected Q3 earnings Thursday after the close.
- Q3 adjusted EPS of R$0.52 (US$0.10), exceeding the US$0.06 consensus estimate, increased from R$0.25 in Q2 2022 and from $0.30 in Q3 2021.
- In addition, the company that provides payment systems for merchants expects Q4 revenue, adjusted earnings before taxes, and MSMB (micro-merchant, small-, medium-business) total payment volume to climb from Q3's healthy levels.
- StoneCo (STNE) has also started testing a new credit product and expects to ramp up its credit client base in 2023.
- SA's Quant rating and SA Author's average rating both stand at Buy, while the average Wall Street rating is Hold.
- SA contributor Funanc1al Investing, with a Strong Buy on StoneCo (STNE) views the stock as a high-growth play on the Brazilian economy.
