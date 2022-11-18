Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) dissident investors are said to have agreed to end their previous agreement with Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) in regard its acquisition of the miner.

Pentwater Capital and SailingStone Capital agreed to terminate their agreement as it was announced Thursday that Turquoise Hill had canceled the deal for the dissident holders, according to a Dealreporter item, which cited sources familiar.

The end of the agreement with the dissident holders comes after Turquoise Hill (TRQ) postponed a meeting on its planned sale to Rio Tinto (RIO) indefinitely as it dealt with concerns on the deal . The dissidents had agreed to withhold their votes and exercise their dissent rights.

It was known how Pentwater and SailinStone intended to vote at this point, according to Dealreporter. Rio Tinto (RIO) and Turquoise Hill (TRQ) applied to the courts for a new holder vote date and the parties would like a vote before the end of the year.

On Thursday Rio Tinto (RIO) said that there was no assurance that the dissident holders will continue to withhold their vote or if they may vote against the transaction. Any Turquoise Hill (TRQ) holder who validly dissents against the deal will be paid C$34.40/share under the revised deal terms.

In September, Rio Tinto (RIO) offered to acquire the ~49% of Turquoise Hill (TRQ) shares that Rio and its affiliates do not already own for C$43/share. Rio Tinto reconfirmed in the statement on Thursday that the proposal of C$43.00 offer was its best and final.