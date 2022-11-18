New Energy Metals appoints Rishi Kwatra as CEO

  • New Energy Metals (OTCPK:NEMCF) announced Friday the appointment of Rishi Kwatra as its new chief executive officer, effective immediately.
  • The report read Kwatra brings in over 15 years of experience in finance, investing, and mergers-acquisitions in mining sector.
  • "This will be an exciting next phase for ENRG as we continue to evaluate energy metals assets to provide catalysts for shareholders. The Company would like to be well positioned in order to satisfy the surging demand of energy metals worldwide through the acquisition of quality projects and their development," commented Kwarta.

