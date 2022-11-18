Why did Weibo shares drop more than 9% Friday? Sales and earnings that missed expectations

Chinese social-media platform developer Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) saw its shares drop more than 9% Friday as investors turned their backs on the company reporting weaker-than-expected quarterly results.

On Thursday, Weibo (WB) reported a third-quarter profit of 50 cents a share, on $453.6M in revenue. Wall Street analysts has forecast Weibo (WB) to earn 52 cents a share on revenue of $471.5M. Sales also fell by 25% from the year-ago period

The decline was even more disconcerting as many analysts had lowered their outlooks on Weibo (WB) in the weeks leading up to the company's report.

With Weibo (WB) in the spotlight, other Chinese stocks also ended the week in the red. Alibaba (BABA) shares fell 4.5%, Bilibili (BILI) dropped by almost 7%, Baidu (BIDU) slipped by 3.6%, Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) gave up 7.5% and NetEase (NTES) ended the day down off by 5%.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) fell almost 4%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus buy rating on Weibo's (WB) stock, while Seeking Alpha authors have a hold rating on the stock. Seeking Alpha's quant system, which regularly outperforms the stock market, has Weibo (WB) shares set with a hold rating.