Offerpad gets non-compliance notice from NYSE on trading share price rule
Nov. 18, 2022 4:56 PM ETOfferpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) was notified by the New York Stock Exchange that its stock's average closing price didn't meet the listing requirement that its class A common stock stay at least $1.00, the company said Friday.
- On Nov. 16, the company notified the NYSE that it intends to cure the stock price deficiency and to return to compliance with the continued listing standard. It plans to consider available alternatives, including a reverse stock split.
- In August, the SA Quant rating warned that Offerpad (OPAD) was at a high risk of performing poorly.
Comments