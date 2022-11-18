Fidelity National Financial to buy Black Knight's TitlePoint business for $225M
Nov. 18, 2022 5:08 PM ETBlack Knight, Inc. (BKI), FNFICEBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) has agreed to acquire TitlePoint, a part of Black Knight's (NYSE:BKI) data and analytics division, for $225M in cash, the companies said Friday.
- BKI stock advanced 3.3% in extended trading, while FNF shares slipped 0.3%.
- TitlePoint, acquired by Black Knight (BKI) in 2014, helps title insurance underwriters, title agents and closing attorney's to search for detailed property details from hundreds of counties across the U.S.
- The deal is expected to close in December.
- Black Knight (BKI), a provider of software, data and analytics solutions, previously granted Fidelity National (FNF) the right to buy back the entity that held TitlePoint in the event of a change in BKI control, it noted. Moreover, Fidelity National told Black Knight that it wanted to repurchase TitlePoint in connection with Intercontinental Exchange's (ICE) pending acquisition of Black Knight.
- "This transaction enables us to focus our investments in our mortgage-specific software and our core data and analytics capabilities, while also reducing our revenues that are sensitive to origination volumes," said Black Knight CEO Joe Nackashi.
- In mid-August, Fidelity National Financial acquired AllFirst Title Insurance.
