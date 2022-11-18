Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was sentenced Friday afternoon to 11.25 years in federal prison for defrauding investors in her blood-testing start-up, according to courthouse reports.

U.S. District Judge Edward Davila also postponed a decision on restitution to be paid by Holmes to a future hearing. Prosecutors had also asked for the court to order Holmes to pay $804M in restitution for harm caused to Theranos (THERA) partners including Safeway and Walgreens, as well as to other wealthy investors including Rupert Murdoch and Betsy DeVos.

Reasonable total loss to Theranos investors was $121M, Davila found, according to the reports - the amount by which Theranos stock would be cheaper (about 31.5%) if not for Holmes' fraud pumping it up.

Davila directed Holmes to surrender and report for the prison term April 27.

"I stand before you taking responsibility for Theranos," Holmes reportedly said to the Northern California court just before her sentencing. "I loved Theranos. It was my life's work. ... I regret my failings with every cell of my body."

"The tragedy of this case is that Ms. Holmes is brilliant," Davila reportedly said in handing down the sentence, noting she persisted in an industry dominated by male entrepreneurs. In apparent response to a key defense argument, though, he added "Failure is normal. But failure by fraud is not OK."

Holmes had faced a maximum of 20 years in prison. Prosecutors pressed for 15 years in prison, and her probation officers urged a nine-year sentence, though Holmes' attorneys had sought just 18 months of house arrest for the pregnant former CEO.

After processing a number of objections to the sentencing memo, Davila found 10 investor victims (narrowed from the government's finding of 29 victims) with $384M in investments at risk (vs. the $804M sought by the government), according to the local reports. Holmes was leader of Theranos, but not necessarily the leader of the criminal acts, the judge said - which might be a bad omen for the upcoming sentencing of former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani.

One victim opted to speak: Alex Shultz - the son of former Secretary of State and Theranos director George Shultz, and the father of Theranos employee Tyler Shultz - who confronted Holmes in court, saying she set a private investigator on his son when he became a key whistleblower against the company, and that Tyler slept with a knife under his pillow for fear of being murdered.

Holmes' sentencing brings to a close at least a major part of the most high-profile white-collar trials in Silicon Valley history. Authorities had said Holmes and Balwani falsely claimed that the company had developed a device that could test a single drop of human blood for multiple diseases at once - using a technology that didn't actually work.

A jury had convicted Holmes on four federal fraud charges in January. This summer, Balwani was found guilty on 12 fraud charges.