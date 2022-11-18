Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) said Friday it has stopped the natural gas leak at the Rager Mountain storage facility in western Pennsylvania that released more than 1B cf of gas in 11 days.

Equitrans (ETRN) said its crews successfully flooded the storage well that was emitting gas through a 1 5/8-inch vent.

The company had estimated the size of the leak at 100M cf/day of gas, which a Bloomberg analysis said equates to a total range of 15,800 to 20,300 metric tons of methane.

The largest known methane release in the U.S. occurred in 2015-16 at Southern California Gas' Aliso Canyon storage facility in California, where an estimated 97,100 tons leaked over several months.

The company said Thursday that customer nomination levels were being met, but it does not yet know when the Rager Mountain facility will return to full service.

Equitrans Midstream's (ETRN) Mountain Valley Pipeline project has been weighed by legal setbacks this year, but "everything is moving in favorably for [its] dividends," Daniel Thurecht writes in an analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.