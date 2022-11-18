Stocks finished higher on Friday, although trading remained choppy, following a pattern of uncertainty that has marked the past several sessions. The Dow and S&P 500 recorded modest gains, while the Nasdaq eked out only a fractional advance.

Looking at individual stocks, StoneCo (STNE) posted a double-digit percentage gain following a stellar earnings report. Griffon (GFF) showed strength as well a day after its own quarterly update, with the latest gains taking the stock to a new 52-week high.

On the downside, the release of financial figures spurred selling in Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH). Meanwhile, Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) slumped to a 52-week low as government authorities have reportedly opened a probe related to the firm's handling of the sale of Taylor Swift concert tickets.

Standout Gainer

Earnings news prompted buying in StoneCo (STNE), which surged 17% after the company's Q3 revenue exceeded management's target. The company also predicted continued growth in Q4.

The Brazil-based fintech reported quarterly revenue that surged 71% from last year to reach R$2.51B. Meanwhile, the company projected Q4 revenue of above R$2.6B.

STNE rallied $1.66 on the earnings news, climbing to $11.53. This continued a choppy run for the stock, which only reached its highest close since early this month.

Longer-term, STNE is off a 52-week low of $6.81, although it remains about 40% lower for 2022 as a whole.

Standout Decliner

Farfetch (FTCH) plummeted in the wake of its quarterly results. With the company posting a wider-than-expected loss for the period, shares slumped about 11%.

The online fashion retailer reported sluggish revenue growth of 1.9% and Gross Merchandise Value, a key retailing metric, that dropped about 5% from last year and came in below analysts' expectations.

The firm also revised its full-year forecast, with its CFO explaining "we've made the strategic decision of prioritizing margin profitability over growth in this promotional market."

FTCH finished Friday's trading at $8.11, a decline of $1.02 on the session. With the retreat, the stock gave up gains it posted late last week, although it remained well within its recent trading range.

For 2022 as a whole, FTCH has dropped about 76%. However, the stock remains well above a 52-week low of $6.52.

Notable New High

Griffon (GFF) added to gains it has seen over the past several weeks, climbing another 9% to reach a new 52-week high. The advance came a day after the company announced a better-than-expected quarterly profit.

GFF rose $2.91 to close at $36.16. The advance added to gains posted over the past several weeks, with the stock up a total of nearly 21% over the past month.

On Thursday, the company released a quarterly report that included earnings that exceeded analysts' expectations. Revenue matched projections, climbing 24% from the previous year to reach about $709M.

Notable New Low

Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) plunged almost 8% to reach a new 52-week low, dragged down by reports that federal authorities have opened a probe into the company following a bungled presale process for an upcoming Taylor Swift tour.

According to the New York Times, the U.S. Justice Department has launched an antitrust investigation into the concert promoter, looking into the circumstances surrounding sales of tickets for Swift's Eras Tour.

The paper reported that authorities are looking into whether the company, which also owns the Ticketmaster, has too much power in the live music business.

On the news, LYV slumped to an intraday 52-week low of $65.05 during midday trading. Shares trimmed their losses later in the session but still ended at $66.21, a decline of $5.64 on the day.

