Live Nation Entertainment stock (NYSE:LYV) slipped 7.9% Friday on a report that the Justice Dept. launched an antitrust investigation into whether its Ticketmaster unit abused power over the live music industry.

That investigation predates what ended up as a botched sale of Taylor Swift tickets this week that led to Ticketmaster canceling the planned public tour sale, The New York Times reported.

But the week's events tied to one of the world's biggest pop stars threw the antitrust issues into harsh relief. Ticketmaster's systems crashed during a presale for Swift's tour (her first in five years) that led to 2M ticket sales on Tuesday, a single-day record.

Ticketmaster ran into problems with long queues for fans, a huge number of which ended up with no tickets, and it said it saw 3.5B system requests, four times its previous peak.

DOJ antitrust staff have contacted music venues and players in the ticket market in recent months, according to the report - part of a broad inquiry into whether Ticketmaster holds a monopoly in live entertainment.

A DOJ decree that forbade Live Nation from threatening venues with loss of access to tours was extended to 2025 after the Justice Dept. found repeated violations of that provision from 2010-2019.