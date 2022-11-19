U.S. to appeal loss in challenge to UnitedHealth purchase of Change Healthcare

Nov. 18, 2022 9:34 PM ETUnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

UnitedHealthcare Indiana Office. UnitedHealth Group Provides Employer, Individual and Family Health Insurance.

jetcityimage

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.