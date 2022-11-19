U.S. to appeal loss in challenge to UnitedHealth purchase of Change Healthcare
Nov. 18, 2022 9:34 PM ETUnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- U.S. antitrust regulators appealed a loss to its attempt to block UnitedHealth's (NYSE:UNH) $8 billion takeover of Change Healthcare.
- The U.S., along with the states of New York and Minnesota, appealed to the U.S. State Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, according to a court filing.
- A judge in September denied the U.S. Dept. of Justice's request to block Change Healthcare sale to UnitedHealth (UNH). The DOJ sued to block the transaction in late February on antitrust grounds.
- In early October UnitedHealth completed its purchase of Change Healthcare.
Comments